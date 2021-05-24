A UNIQUE fairytale-like house in York is among the most viewed properties on the market at the moment.
William H Brown's Rob Heath said the three bedroom, semi-detached house on Burniston Grove "captures people's imagination" with its quirky features and decor.
The beautifully-presented property has a spacious entrance hall with parquet flooring, a bay-fronted dining room, sitting room, garden room and country-style kitchen.
With wisteria and climbing rose adorning the outside of the house, this dream-like property also boasts a 90ft lawn garden leading to a beck with a garage, greenhouse, shed and outside lights.
Rob told the Press: "It's had tons and tons of interest, more than we expected.
"Unique covers it. It's so unique and I think that's what brought people in. From there it's gone kind of crazy.
"It's very unique and captures people's imagination of what they could do with it."
With one offer already on the table, house hunters can contact William H Brown in York on 01904 409102 for more details.
Let's go through the keyhole and take a look inside...
