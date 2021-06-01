Legal issues around the growing trend towards flexible working will come under the spotlight during a free advice session as part of Humber Business Week.
Employment experts from law firm Rollits will examine flexible working practices during a one-hour event aimed at business owners, senior managers and HR professionals from organisations of all sizes.
As businesses and their staff are exploring greater use of flexible working as a route out of lockdown, the event will look at the legal approach to flexible working requests and the types of arrangements that are commonly used. It will also give tips on how to implement flexible working practices.
Ed Jenneson, head of the employment team at Rollits, said: “The question of giving flexibility over where and when people work and for how long has always been a difficult balance for employers.
“There are signs that flexible working with the option of home working may become an expectation as lockdown restrictions are lifted and employees are required to return to the workplace but employers are under no obligation to accept every request made.
“We’ll talk about how determining flexible working requests can leave employers walking a discrimination tightrope. We’ll also look at the potential benefits for business – working options can also be attractive to employees and new recruits, especially as employee expectations change with regard to jobs, careers and work-life balance.”
Presented via Zoom, the event is on Tuesday 8 June at 2pm - 3pm. To find out more and to book visit https://www.rollits.com/news/events/employment-webinar-flexible-working-practices/