DOG-friendly beaches, attractions and places to eat in Yorkshire have been highlighted by TripAdvisor.
With 2021 set to be the year of the staycation, many people are looking to explore Yorkshire with their dogs in tow.
Canine Cottages, the dog-friendly holiday provider, has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most welcoming places in Yorkshire.
Based on the percentage of reviews on TripAdvisor suggesting a place was dog-friendly, they revealed a list of beaches, places to visit, pubs and cafes across the county.
Finding a beach where hounds can roam freely isn’t always easy, due to different seasonal restrictions applying to various beaches. TripAdvisor users have come to the rescue and suggested that the most dog-friendly beaches in Yorkshire are:
1. Mappleton Beach, East Riding
2. Fraisthorpe Beach, Fraisthorpe, East Riding
3. Cayton Bay Beach, North Yorkshire
4. Saltburn Beach, North Yorkshire
5. Filey Beach, North Yorkshire
6. Sandsend Beach, Whitby, North Yorkshire
7. Robin Hoods Bay Beach, North Yorkshire
8. Hornsea Beach, East Riding
9. Bridlington North Beach, East Riding
10. Scarborough Beach, North Yorkshir
Beyond the beach, other top dog-friendly places to visit for a day out are:
1. Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall, West Yorkshire
2. Guisborough Forest, Guisborough, North Yorkshire
3. RSPB St Aiden's Nature Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire
4. Yorkshire Arboretum, Castle Howard, North Yorkshire
5. Ogden Water Country Park and Nature Reserve, Halifax, West Yorkshire
6. Waterton Discovery Centre and Angler's Country Park, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
7. Rabbit Ings Country Park, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
8. Cusworth Hall, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
9. St Ives Estate, Bradford, West Yorkshire
10. Locke Park, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
For anyone feeling peckish while out and about, Canine Cottages have rounded up the top dog-friendly places to eat across Yorkshire too - the top pub was The Endeavour Pub in Whitby, winning praise from 32 per cent of its visitors.
The full top 10:
1. Kibble Bakery, Skipton, North Yorkshire
2. Bliss Cafe, Thirsk, North Yorkshire
3. Beckett's, Whitby, North Yorkshire
4. Salami & Co, Otley, West Yorkshire
5. Mocha, Richmond, North Yorkshire
6. The Endeavour Pub, Whitby, North Yorkshire
7. Zetland Cafe, Redcar, North Yorkshire
8. The Beach Hut, Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
9. The Cocoa Tree, Helmsley, North Yorkshire
10. Cafe Society, Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at Canine Cottages, said: “With so many more people looking to explore what’s on their own doorstep with their dogs this summer, it’s fantastic to see the sheer number and diversity of places that welcome dogs across the country; hopefully this can only continue to grow."