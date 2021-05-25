THE team at York Gin have scooped two international awards - saying they are "carrying the flag for Yorkshire gin on the world stage".
The company was named England Gin Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition 2021.
York Gin's Chocolate and Orange edition, launched for Christmas 2020, also picked up a gold award at the event.
The competition received more than 1,400 entries from 39 countries.
Co-founder and director of the company Harry Cooke said: "We’re delighted to be carrying the flag for Yorkshire gin on the world stage.
"Four out of our six gins have now won gold at major international competitions - we really do make some of the world’s best gins!"
York Gin has won a number of international awards since it launched in 2018 - including two recent Best English titles for its Old Tom and its Navy Strength Outlaw gins at the World Gin Awards 2021.
