A WOMAN has been arrested after sitting on a window ledge swearing at passers by.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called in and arrested a woman following a public order incident in Scarborough at about 12pm today (May 24).
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended a report that a woman was sitting on a window ledge of a building, shouting and swearing, in Pavilion Square, Scarborough.
"She came down at 1pm. She has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence."
