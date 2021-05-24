A security firm is creating more than 50 jobs in York after securing a major contract at the new LNER Community Stadium.
Gough and Kelly has launched a recruitment drive after landing the deal to provide 40 safety stewards to work at the stadium, on the back of other contracts for customer service security and day and night-time security posts.
The award-winning firm has provided security services around Yorkshire for more three decades.
The team is currently working at the Covid testing site at York St John University, as well as holding security contracts at Askham Bryan College, ACM Global, Benenden Health, the Merchant Taylors’ Hall, and more than 50 schools across York.
The firm secured a ten-year contract with City of York Council in 2016, which includes responsibility for West Offices security, town centre CCTV operations, civic chauffeurs, car park staffing, election security and James Street.
In April, Gough and Kelly signed a new deal to become the customer and matchday experience partner for York City Knights RLFC.
Ian Crawford, Group operations director, said: “We have been working hard throughout the last 15 months to help keep people safe in York, and we will continue to do so as lockdown eases and people return to the city centre and to sporting events.
“We are excited to be working at the new LNER Community Stadium and creating jobs in the city as we significantly expand our team in York.”
For a full list of positions available, and to apply, visit Working at Gough & Kelly.
