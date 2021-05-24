MUSIC could help attract more bees to pollen and nectar in our gardens, new research has found.

Honey bees have evolved a form of communication known as the 'waggle' dance, where a worker bee will share information related to food sources. All the produced sounds are then synchronized to a uniform frequency.

This means bees could be attracted to music with a similar frequency range to the sounds they produce whilst ‘waggling’ - could this be the key to protecting our bee populations?

It is estimated that bees could be completely gone from our gardens within the next 117 years.

Various genres of music create the same frequency as our beloved bees - from So What by Miles Davies to My Generation by The Who all the way to hip-hop classics like Ain’t No Thang by Outkast and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Hypnotize.

According to Topps Tiles, the buzzing, bee-worthy bops in this bee-friendly playlist could boost our local population and its food supply.

The ultimate bee-friendly playlist

1. Crossroads - Cream

2. Stand By Me - Ben E King

3. So What - Miles Davies

4. My Generation - The Who

5. Riders on the Storm - The Doors

6. Teen Town - Weather Report

7. Give it Away - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

8. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

9. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

10. Hysteria - Muse

11. The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

12. I Wish - Stevie Wonder

13. Freewill - Rush

14. Phantom of the Opera - Iron Maiden

15. Come Together - The Beatles

16. Walk on the Wild Side - Lou Reed

17. The Chicken - Jaco Pastorius, Peter Lübke, Biréli Lagrène

18. Pumped Up Kicks - Foster the People

19. Bullet in the Head - Rage Against the Machine

20. Sabotage - Beastie Boys

Top 10 bee-friendly classic rock songs

1. Riders on the Storm - The Doors

2. The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

3. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

4. London Calling - The Clash

5. Money - Pink Floyd

6. Come Together - The Beatles

7. Ramble On - Led Zeppelin

8. My Generation - The Who

9. Town Called Malice - The Jam

10. Freewill - Rush

Top 10 bee-friendly pop songs

1. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

2. Under Pressure - David Bowie

3. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

4. Good Times - Chic

5. Give it Away - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

6. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

7. Lovely Day - Bill Withers

8. Treasure - Bruno Mars

9. Sabotage - Beastie Boys

10. Rio - Duran Duran

Top 10 bee-friendly hip hop songs

1. White Lines (Don’t Do It) - Grandmaster & Melle Melle

2. Deep Cover - Dr Dre & Snoop Dogg

3. Complexion (A Zulu Love) - Kendrick Lamar

4. Tints - Anderson Paak

5. Hell of a Life - Kanye West

6. The Humpty Dance - Digital Underground

7. Halftime - Nas

8. Electric Relaxation - A Tribe Called Quest

9. Ain’t No Thang - Outkast

10. Hypnotize - The Notorious B.I.G.

Top 10 bee-friendly indie songs

1. Pumped Up Kicks - Foster the People

2. Last Nite - The Strokes

3. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

4. Feel Good Inc. - Gorrillaz

5. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys

6. Come As You Are - Nirvana

7. Fools Gold - The Stone Roses

8. This Charming Man - The Smiths

9. Blue Monday - New Order

10. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

How else can you attract bees to your garden?

Paul Hetherington from Bug Life, The Invertebrate Conservation Trust, shared his best practices on how we can better protect our environment.

Paul said: “Habitat loss and climate change are having detrimental effects on pollinators’ populations across the globe. As temperatures rise and warmer, wetter winters become more common, bees are unable to hibernate and food sources are scarcer.

“We are fortunate that Britain is a nation of gardeners, and between us we have an incredible 16 million gardens covering two million acres. Some simple changes to our green spaces can create vital refuge for our invertebrate friends, including planting a variety of flowers that will flower all year round e.g. spring bulbs, lavender, winter honeysuckle and winter clematis. Additionally herbs are really accessible to pollinators and are easy to grow and maintain in both window boxes, patio pots and large gardens.

“As more people begin to invest in their garden spaces, it is important to consider existing natural habitats. There are roughly 275 species of bees in the UK, but the majority of people can only identify a handful of these. This has resulted in lots of misinterpretation with people perceiving them as pests and consequently using harmful pesticides.

“We strongly advise against the use of fake/ plastic grass. The rise in popularity of this garden trend is causing complete loss of habitats, stripping the land of its nutrients and creating wastelands for bug and insect species.

“We encourage gardeners to be mindful of their natural green spaces and choose to landscape with the surrounding ecosystem in mind.”