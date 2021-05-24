A POPULAR fish and chip restaurant has reopened its doors after a major refurbishment.

Drake’s, in Low Petergate, closed for several weeks to undergo extensive works throughout to both protect the historical integrity of the building and create a more contemporary feel in the takeaway and restaurant.

Owner and manager Sara Drake, said: “It’s a privilege having the guardianship of part of York’s history, and we worked closely with the planning department and our designers to ensure everything was done in keeping with the tradition of the building. We’ve had some work done on every level – literally from the roof to the drains under the building – to protect the building itself and ensure its longevity, whilst redesigning and re-styling the interior.

"Everyone who has come through the doors so far has had a real “wow!” moment and it is a testament to the hard work of our much loved team here and the vision of the designers and builders. I couldn’t be more pleased with how it’s turned out.”

The menu has changed too, though firm favourites – haddock and chips, cooked in the traditional manner in beef dripping – will always be at the top of the table.

Sara said: “While fish and chips will always be at the heart of what we do at Drake’s, we want to offer something to everyone and think we’ve achieved this. In particular we’ve designed our menu around what we can source as locally and sustainably as possible. We’re proud to announce that our suppliers now include Cross of York Fishmongers, Bluebird Bakery, York Gin, Masons of Yorkshire and Barrique Fine Wines. Our wine list now caters for all budgets and our new gin menu has been carefully selected by myself - a tough job, but had to be done.”

Drake’s is already taking bookings for this Bank Holiday weekend.

Sara said: “There will be a DJ playing in our new conservatory on Friday 11th June from 6pm, and we are looking at other music nights and special events in the evenings for those who want a slightly different vibe with their meals.”

Drake's rose from the ashes of Petergate Fisheries after a fire gutted the building in 2009.