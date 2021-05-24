York’s vegan restaurant The Orchid Vegan has re-opened on George Hudson Street following lockdown with a new menu - and a pledge to support animals in need.
The restaurant’s owner, Jean Zhuang, said the Orchid would be suppopting the RSPCA animal shelter in Landing Lane.
“We are very aware that the pandemic has made life difficult for businesses of all sizes, but also for charities," Jean said. "As a pure vegan restaurant, we know that our customers would want us to do everything we can to help the animals, so working with the RSPCA in York seems to be a good place to start. We will have collecting tins in the restaurant to raise money for the RSPCA’s animal shelter, and also hope to hold some events at the restaurant for the RSPCA in future.”
Peter Gorbert of the RSPCA said: “The last year has been tough. We’re delighted The Orchid Vegan has chosen to support us. We’re looking forward to having some fantastic events there.”
