As residents of Penleys Grove Street we have witnessed a significant improvement in our quality of life since the road was closed to through traffic.

We are no longer woken early every morning by vehicles speeding through the traffic-calming obstacles. We are able to chat with our neighbours without constant disturbance from vehicles, most travelling faster than the speed limit. When families walk to and from the nearby schools there are no longer shouts and warnings at crossing points.

The Groves has become a much more pleasant area in which to live; our lives and those of our neighbours are no longer blighted by drivers taking short cuts through a narrow residential road.

Yes, we are inconvenienced by having to take a longer route to Haxby Road. This is more than compensated for by the huge benefits in well-being.

Chris and Katy Thorpe, Penleys Grove Street, York

Car drivers don’t have a right to cause pollution

It is vital that York council continues on its stated objectives to make the city greener. The Groves closure is just one initiative, which has transformed the area.

Car drivers do not have the right to pollute the air. The council should make the closure of ‘rat runs’ such as The Groves permanent, identify and close similar roads, introduce congestion charging, remove parking (except disabled) near schools to encourage more walking to school, improve Park&Ride, and maintain and add more footpaths, cycle paths and safe cycle parking.

We will all need to drive less in the near future. Working from home will remain for many people. Walking and cycling will increase. York traffic must be reduced.

Stewart Kirk, Chestnut Court, Penleys Grove Street,York