Recently I have been seriously thinking of coming out of retirement and trying my hand at being an architect.
I was never very good at art, despite the fact my mother was an art teacher.
But I am quite good at drawing boxes with windows in.
Having perused all the latest designs for blocks of flats in York city centre in The Press, it would appear that I would be highly qualified!
Jenny Hilton, Holgate Lodge Drive, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment