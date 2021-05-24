A 25-year-old from Acomb is preparing for the Ration Challenge - a fundraising feat that will see her limited to the diet of a Syrian refugee living in a camp in Jordan.

The week-long challenge will fund programmes to provide emergency food, healthcare and other essential support for refugee families.

Tabi Purchase will start the challenge from midnight on June 13 and live off a small amount of rice, flour, lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, one small tin of sardines and a little bit of oil.

Tabi, who has raised just over £90 so far, said: "The reason I am taking part in this is to raise awareness of how little these people have. A lot of us take for granted the food and drinks we have and if we run out it's just a quick nip to the shop to get more.

"These refugees do not have that luxury and after seeing how much they have to live on for one week it shocked me! I want to do all I can between now and my challenge week to help raise awareness and money to give them the help and support they need that people like myself take for granted."

Along the way Tabi may hit fundraising goals - allowing her to add something extra to her week’s food allowance in the same way a refugee might use vouchers. This ranges from a single spice to 330ml of a hot or cold drink.

To donate visit www.rationchallenge.org.uk/tabi-purchase