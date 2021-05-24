TWO women who wrote a one-off book to help a friend with cancer to talk to her son about her illness, now hope their work can help others in a similar situation.

Hannah Moorcroft-Jones and Emma Haynes, a graphic designer came up with the idea of writing the book, I wish Mummy could… to support their friend Gemma West who was struggling to explain to her then three-year-old son, William, why she couldn’t do things.

The book was originally a one-off gift for William, now four, and Gemma, 38, but it was so well received, the pair have adapted it to support other families where one of the parents has been diagnosed with cancer or another debilitating illness.

All profits from the sale of the book will go to the Hummingbird Centre, a cancer support charity based in Launton, near Bicester, Oxfordshire.

Emma, who lives in York, said: “We really enjoyed creating the book for William and Gemma, but we are delighted that we can help other families who may be in a similar position.”

Gemma, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, was diagnosed with FAP (familial adenomatous polyposis), a condition which causes people to be more at risk of developing bowel polyps and cancer, a day before William’s first birthday in March 2018.

Since then she has had cancer of the bowel, liver and lungs and has had to undergo major operations and chemotherapy which left her unable to do the things she had previously.

Gemma said she was “speechless” when she received the book. She said: “Somehow Hannah and Emma had managed to sum up the horrible situation of what having an unwell Mummy is like for William. Using the right tone and language and beautiful illustrations helped him understand why the two of us can’t always do the things he would like to do. They have created of a truly wonderful book.”

She was “thrilled” the book will be available for all families and believes it will help children and parents who are going through a similar situation as her and William.

Mechelle Harris, founder of the Hummingbird Centre, said: “We are delighted they have chosen us to benefit from the profits of the book. Hannah and Emma’s book will be an amazing resource for families with young children.”