I am in complete agreement with Peter Rickaby regarding practice managers and patient well-being (GP’s patients are also feeling let down, letters, May 22). I am pleased to see that NHS England has asked doctors to see more patients face-to-face.
One particular York practice that I know of is asking their elderly patients who require an annual check-up to take their own blood pressure (have they got a machine?) and get themselves to the new community stadium or York Hospital for a blood test - a long journey if you live on the west side of York.
Other practices seem to manage these at a surgery, carried out by a nurse.
Let’s hope things improve!
Mike Harrison, Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, York
