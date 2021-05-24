A WOMAN has been arrested after a man in his 80s was knocked down by a car.
North Yorkshire Police say the collision happened in Castlegate in Thirsk at 10am on Saturday (May 22) and involved a black Seat Leon and a pedestrian.
The man, who is from the Norfolk area, was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries after being struck by the car.
A police spokesman said: "The driver of the Seat Leon, a local woman in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"The stretch of road was closed for a short time while officers investigated the scene and to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, they are appealing for any dash camera footage of the collision.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth. You can also email Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210122895.
