YORK City Knights' away game against Bradford Bulls on Sunday will be hosted at Odsal.

The Bulls have not played at their historic home since September 1, 2019, after which they ground-shared with Dewsbury Rams, due to the costs involved with playing at Odsal.

But the club have now confirmed that this weekend's Betfred Championship fixture will be played back in Bradford.

The stadium's capacity for the fixture will be limited to strictly 4,000, due to Covid protocols.

All Bulls season ticket holders will be guaranteed admission. Tickets for general sale will be available from Wednesday at 9am.

It will be the Bulls’ first game at their spiritual home for 631 days, when 7,531 saw them beat Sheffield on an emotional afternoon.

Chairman Nigel Wood said: "Odsal Stadium is the venue that came back from the dead. We are not blind to its shortcomings.

"It may be old and it may be basic, but it is our home.

"There is considerable uncertainty still around the sport, matters that we cannot control or even influence like central distributions and league structures, so we can only commit to an initial 18-month occupancy while these issues get resolved.

"Getting the Bulls back to Bradford is not the end of the journey and we continue to work positively and collaboratively, with all organisations who can help, to give the supporters the facilities they deserve in the 21st century.”