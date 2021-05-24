KATE Kallak has been rewarded for her dedication by receiving a 10-year service award.
Care home worker Kate started at Barchester in May 2011 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Lindsey Leatham, general manager at Stamford Bridge Beaumont, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Kate. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Kate!”
And Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Kate has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents have a happy place to live.”
