A FLOOD alert has been issued after heavy rain fall.
The Environment Agency has put a flood alert in force on the Upper River Derwent meaning flooding is possible as river levels remain high as a result of recent rainfall. Consequently, flooding of low lying roads and farmland is possible through into Monday (May 24).
The area most at risk is low lying land around Low Marishes, where levels have now stabilised. Further showers overnight last night are expected to keep levels high.
People are being asked to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
