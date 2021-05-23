YORK’S new LNER Community Stadium finally opened its doors to fans today as a thousand supporters watched York City Knights play Oldham in the Betfred Championship.

The ground at Monks Cross opened in February but the club and York City have had to play their matches behind closed doors until the recent easing of lockdown.

York head coach Ford said beforehand that he thought supporters would be ‘absolutely blown away’ by the stadium, which was a ‘magnificent facility,’ and fans turning up to the match were indeed full of excitement and joy.

“It’s everything we ever wanted,” said Liam Hobman, before attending the match with his son Jacob, six. “It’s a joyous occasion.”

He said that when he had recently taken Jacob on a tour of the stadium, his first comment had been: “Wow!”

He added that he had met his wife Kimberley at a Knights match, so had a lot to thank the club for.

Gary Hall, chairman of the Knights Supporters Club, said his main reaction was: “At last.”

He said that since the club’s old stadium at Monks Cross had closed in 2014, fans had been 'nomads.’

He said: “We have played at Heworth, Featherstone, Clifton Park and Bootham Crescent.

“It’s just a shame that only 1,000 are allowed in today. I think we would have had a full house otherwise.”

He said he had feared at times that the stadium might not be built. “There were so many people objecting, One man said there was more chance of him playing centre forward for Man City than the stadium happening.”

Members of the Hewitt and Hinds family were attending the match together. Richard Hewitt, a supporter for 70 years, said: “I never thought I would see the day. I can’t believe it.”

Andy Hinds said that after looking round the stadium he thought it was ‘superb.’