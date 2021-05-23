DRUNK and disorderly behaviour in York city centre hit a 'new low' early today, a resident has claimed.
Jon Van Duyne, who lives near the Gillygate/Bootham junction, said he was used to having drunken and disorderly patrons exiting bars at about 12.30, 1.30 and 3.30am.
"However, this morning was a new low and I want to make sure that people are aware of the type of anti-social behaviour that is beginning to happen in the heart of our wonderful city," he said.
"These young men arrived on the corner at around 6am, clearly drunk if not drunk and stoned.
"One urinated on the corner of the hairdressers for quite a long time while the others laughed - you can see the dark patch to the right hand of the boy with his back to the camera.
"They were yelling, screaming obscenities for a good 20 minutes.
"This can't be allowed or it will certainly begin to tarnish the reputation of our city."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment