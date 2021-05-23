AT 10pm last night, many York residents had settled down in front of the telly to watch the UK score nul points in the Eurovision Song Contest or were enjoying an evening out at a recently reopened pub.
But down at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site, a tent was glowing in the twilight, with dozens of NHS staff and volunteers still hard at work in a bid to protect people from the coronavirus by giving jabs late into the night.
York's mass vaccination centre opened from 6am to 11pm on Friday and yesterday, and is doing the same again today, in a bid to jab an extra 12,000 people in the race to beat the Indian variant before it destroys our roadmap out of lockdown.
Organisers Nimbuscare took the decision to extend the centre's opening hours to ensure people in their 50s could have their second jab more quickly than was originally planned, following the Government decision to change the wait from 12 weeks to eight.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment