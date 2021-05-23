THE new leader and deputy leader of the Labour group at City of York Council have shared their priorities - and say the party is looking ahead to the next local elections in 2023.

The council is currently run by a coalition between York Liberal Democrat and Green Party councillors. Labour are the largest opposition group.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, who represents Micklegate ward, was named new group leader last week. Cllr Claire Douglas, who represents Heworth ward, is now deputy leader of the Labour group.

The pair take over from former group leader Cllr Danny Myers and his deputy Cllr Anna Perrett, who have led the group for just over two years.

Cllr Kilbane paid tribute to the pair, saying: "Danny and Anna in partnership have done a great job. Now we are moving to looking at the next election in the council [in 2023].

"All positions in the group are up for election every year and anyone can stand. I stood and won.

"I'm going to concentrate on this full time because we are really serious about making this city a better place for the people who live here."

Cllr Kilbane, who set up the Angel on the Green in Bishopthorpe Road and was chair of the local traders association, said housing, the green agenda and reconnecting residents with the city are among his top priorities.

He said he is keen to look at problems of housing affordability, quality and the private rental sector in the city and work with developers and social housing groups to find solutions.

He said he also wants to hear from residents about their environmental priorities and how they want to travel to and around the city: "It was communities pulling together that got us through this pandemic and that collective effort can help us have a brighter future. I will work with anyone or organisation that aims to improve life for the people of York. If that’s you, then Labour wants to know what we can do to help make that happen."

Cllr Claire Douglas is a former teacher who has run a small IT and technology business for the past 16 years.

She founded the Big Futures Foundation - an organisation that supports children from the age of five until they start work, to help close the attainment gap. She is also chair of trustees at Tang Hall Community Centre.

Cllr Douglas said: "We come at this from a social justice perspective but everybody needs to make a living, and a dignified living. There are a lot of good employers here in York and we need more to come on board."

City of York Council is currently run by a coalition of 21 Lib Dem councillors with three Green Party councillors. There are 17 Labour councillors, two Conservatives, two members of the York Independent Group and two independent councillors.