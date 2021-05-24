The BBC is a disgrace. Not only have they broken their charter with their obvious and self-admitted endemic breaches of impartiality, but now the Martin Bashir horror story allied to the corporation’s bosses’ indifferent attitude to the seriousness of Bashir’s wrongdoing, means at the earliest opportunity they must have their huge taxpayer funding withdrawn.
Let them prosper or fade away under their own steam.
Would we really miss them if they disappeared?
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington
