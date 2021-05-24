A UNIVERSITY in York has partnered with a learning disability performance and live arts company to help develop and launch a degree-level performing arts course.
Mind the Gap has launched a new performing arts course for adults with learning disabilities and autism - the "first of its kind" in the UK.
The course has been validated by York St John University and will give students a certificate in Higher Education in Performing Arts - equivalent to Level 4 or the first year of a university degree.
The three-year course will study classic and contemporary theatre, dance techniques, music production and music composition.
Students will learn choreography skills, explore physical theatre, develop skills in devising theatre and participate in workshops.
Professor Matthew Reason, director of the institute for social justice at the university said: "Through this unique partnership with Mind the Gap we are able to challenge some of the presumptions about who education is for and who can access higher learning.
"We are hugely proud to be working with Mind the Gap on this ground-breaking initiative."
The course starts in September this year and is in "high demand". The deadline for applications is Monday June 7, with auditions on Friday June 11.
Mind the Gap has been running arts training programmes for people with learning disabilities via its Academy since 1998.
The Academy has more than doubled in size over the past few years - from 30 students a week in 2012 to almost 70 a week in 2020.
It runs a weekly one-day course in dance, music, and theatre and a weekly four-day Performance Academy course.