JIM Welsman (Letters, May 14) sees no need for the St George’s Field car park and no prospect of eliminating non-essential traffic from York by 2023.
I agree. What exactly is the council doing about York’s environment and climate change?
When I left school in 1958 there were 318 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Now the figure is 419.58 ppm; an increase of 31 per cent in 63 years.
Google ‘Keeling Curve’ for details. These annual increases must stop right now.
Leave the car at home and travel on electric buses.
Make them free for all York residents. We will flock to the buses in droves.
The council and First Bus will need a new income stream but better that than frying the population on a roasting planet.
Boarding a diesel bus recently, the driver said that First Bus was “doing well” converting to electric.
Would councillors of all parties please unite to take this seriously.
Global warming is your common enemy.
Quentin Macdonald
Manor Farm, Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton, York
