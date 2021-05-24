A RECRUITMENT drive is under way as a York-based tech firm pushes on with bold growth plans.

Shortlister, a video interviewing software solutions provider, has taken on Paul Dickens as chief operating officer and is now looking to fill several key roles across sales, customer success and marketing as part of its expansion.

Shortlister is stepping up its operations, including developing the commercial team.

Paul joins from Ganymede, part of the AIM listed RTC group, where he was operations director, and has 18 years of experience in sales, recruitment, technology, and people management, specifically in the digital sector, leading businesses through rapid growth periods.

David Dewey, CEO at Shortlister, said: “We’re thrilled to have Paul come on board to help us take the company to the next level. His wealth of experience, passion, and drive for the industry will add real value.”

Paul said: “I’m very excited to be joining the team at Shortlister. I’ve had a longstanding interest in the technology and market innovation that the firm has defined, and David’s vision for the future is truly inspiring.

“The refreshing and vibrant culture is perfect for technical and commercial innovation, and with a hybrid working model, we have a mix of a fantastic base in York city centre coupled with a remote, flexible working culture.

“In just a short time, it’s become clear that everyone within the business has a voice, and David’s efforts to encourage this practice will be the blueprint of our future success and staff development opportunities.

“It’s a really great time to come on board. I can’t wait to be a part of driving the next stage of growth for both the organisation and the team.”