WATCHING the scenes of jubilation as thousands of young adults let their hair down in a Liverpool nightclub, and as thousands flooded Liverpool’s Sefton Park to attend the UK’s first post-lockdown gig, opened my eyes to how awful the past year must have been for the under 25s.
Going out clubbing, to watch bands, or to festivals, is a major part of life for most people of that age - I know it was for me and it was for my daughters pre-Covid - and to have that taken away must have left then feeling cheated.
As the saying goes, you are only young once.
Let’s hope this pilot project - to assess the impact of such events on Covid infections - leads to further events across the UK, to enable young people to live their lives to the full and have uninhibited fun once again.