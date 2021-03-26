WHEN work began a couple of weeks ago to improve the Millennium Green at Water End, it was billed as a big step in preparing to redevelop the huge York Central site behind the railway station.

But why is clearing away brambles and shrubs from a six-acre green space run by a local residents committee seen as such an important milestone in the multi-million redevelopment of a 110 acre tangle of old railway buildings and sidings that is often described as the ‘biggest brownfield regeneration site in Europe’?

We asked a few questions...

What is the Millennium Green?

The green is a 6.5 acre triangle of former scrubland between the River Ouse, Water End and the railway line that was transformed into a public green space and wildlife habitat by a group of local residents to mark the millennium.

It is owned by City of York Council, who granted a 999-year lease to the Millennium Green Trustees, a group formed by local residents in 1999. The land is held in trust as a natural green space for the benefit of the local community.

Trustees transformed the land by pulling up weeds and planting trees, bulbs and wild flowers, and encouraged wildlife by providing special habitats. All the work was done by volunteers. The green is now used as a public open space for walking, recreation and community events.

What is its connection to the York Central development?

The green is one of the keys to unlocking the huge, 110-acre York Central site. A new access road will run from Water End along one edge of the green and then cross the East Coast main line via a new bridge onto the site.

In drawing up the lease agreement between the city council and the Millennium Green Trust, it was always foreseen that part of the land might be needed to create the new access road into York Central. So the lease included a provision for part of the land to be transferred back to the council subject to the provision of replacement land of equivalent size. The Millennium Green Trust reached a legal agreement with the council to do this and also to allow temporary access to part of the reen during construction of the road.

“There was always an option to take back a certain part of the land to deliver the city’s long-held ambitions to develop (York Central),” a spokesperson for City of York Council said. “This land will form part of the junction to Water End. The access road runs along the boundary of Millennium Green, with extensive landscaping running from the road down into the green.

“Partners are also leasing small part of the green for the construction and installation of the bridge. The improvements have all been earmarked by the Millennium Green Trust itself, which has negotiated a wider deal which secures the long term future of the green. Community projects need to be sustainable, and this allows it to be maintained and nurtured for future generations.

Map of Millennium Green, with Water End at the top and the new access road which will cut through the green

What work is being done at Millennium Green at the moment?

We’re a good way off starting work on the new access road and bridge yet, so the work being done at the green at the moment is mainly about improving the rest of the space, effectively in compensation for the area of land that will be lost.

Contractors have been clearing away brambles and shrubs around the footpath entrance to the green at Garnet Terrace.

About 300 metres of footpath will be improved with stone and timber edging replaced. Three new benches will be installed at the southern end of the site, the Millennium Green signs are being moved and a new fence is being put up along the boundary between the green and the end of Garfield Terrace. Several trees next to the footpath are being removed, and the viewing platform will be refurbished.

Ultimately, a new road junction will be built at Water End, with the road cutting across a corner of the Millennium Green and then crossing a new bridge to get onto York Central.

There will also be a second, much smaller pedestrian and cycle bridge to the east of the existing Water End bridge.

There are no dates yet for when the new bridges or the access road will be built.

Artist's impression of the planned new bridge over the East Coast mainline

Do the volunteers running Millennium Green support the work?

Yes. Steve Maxwell, chair of trustees of the Millennium Green Trust, said: “We think it’s great. All the trustees are in full agreement and the results of the community consultations were very positive. The green is getting all the upgrades done by the council. We’re getting landscaping, new viewing platform, upgraded footpaths…everything is positive. It is great for residents and for the Millennium Green.”

What does the council have to say?

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “The Trustees care deeply about Millennium Green and understand its role in the local community, so we’ve been able to work with them to create a win-win situation for the Green. Working together, I believe we’ll make Millennium Green an even better community asset while providing the financial security to maintain it for years to come. The Green gets major improvements to its landscaping and facilities, and will be opened up to even more residents to enjoy as the gateway to a sustainable, diverse and green regeneration of brownfield, industrial land.”

Is there any other work going on at York Central?

The work at Millennium Green is just one part of clearance works going on to get the huge development site ready for major infrastructure work to begin.

Other clearance and preparation work being carried out at the start of this year has included clearing vegetation on land owned by Homes England and Network Rail, and removing old railway lines and three disused buildings.

The Leeman Road tunnel had to be closed for three nights from February 2 to allow heavy clearance machinery and temporary cabins needed for the construction site to be delivered.

The clearance work is being paid for out of a £155 million funding pot secured by the York Central Partnership to deliver infrastructure to open up the site for development.

The money includes £77.1 million from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and £23.5 million from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and Leeds City Region Growth Deal, which will also fund the plans to transform the front of York railway station.

Old railway lines being taken up at York Central

What is York Central?

York Central is the huge, teardrop-shaped tangle of former railway buildings and sidings behind York railway station that is often described as the ‘biggest brownfield development site in Europe’. Owned and managed by the York Central Partnership, which is made up of Homes England, Network Rail, City of York Council and the National Railway Museum, it covers 110 acres. There is outline planning consent for up to 2,500 homes and more than 70,000 square metres of office space, plus shops, leisure facilities and a hotel.