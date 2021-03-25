YORK Minster has announced its services and events for Holy Week and Easter - and it will be a case of more social distancing, hand sanitising, a one-way system, cleaning of all surfaces between visits and no more than 75 people in the cathedral at any one time.

The most important festival in the calendar for Christians around the world will be marked with a series of ceremonies and services, but they will all operate in accordance with the Minster’s strict Covid-security measures.

A spokesperson said pre-booking for the main Easter services was essential.

A highlight of Easter Day, April 4, will be at 4pm, when the refurbishment of the cathedral's Grand Organ will be marked.

"A great day of rejoicing culminates in an uplifting service of Choral Evensong and the dedication of York Minster’s Great Organ by the Archbishop of York, which is brought back to life after three years of refurbishment," said the spokesperson.

Other key services include Choral Matins at 10am, with limited tickets for the congregation, and Festal Eucharist at 11am, which will be livestreamed with limited tickets for the congregation. The President and Preacher will be the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

On Palm Sunday, March 28, the Eucharist at 10.30am, worshippers will hear the Passion Gospel, sung by the Songmen and Choral Scholars of York Minster and bless palm crosses, as a reminder of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and what would come afterwards.

"This service turns from triumph to sorrow, marking the beginning of Jesus’ journey to towards the cross," said the spokesperson.

At 10am on Good Friday, April 2, The Liturgy of Good Friday will be a simple service in which people gather at the foot of the cross to pray, with readings and music, and the Preacher will be the Dean of York, the Rt Revd Dr Jonathan Frost.