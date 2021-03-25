POLICE have arrested a lorry driver on suspicion of multiple offences this morning (March 25) after officers intercepted the vehicle on the A64 near Askham Bryan.
At around 8.30am, officers from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Task Force on patrol on the westbound carriageway, were concerned about the erratic driving of the vehicle and brought it to a stop.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Shropshire, failed a drink-drive breath test at the side of the road and after searching the cab of the lorry, officers recovered cannabis, a baton and a knife.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, possessing cannabis, possessing a bladed weapon, possessing an offensive weapon in public, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Reference number: 12210084648.
Comments are closed on this article.