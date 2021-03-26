DOG owners are being urged to remain vigilant after a pet in York was struck down with a potentially deadly disease.

The life-threatening virus, cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), is also known as Alabama Rot, and the number of cases across the country has reached 23 this year.

Previous cases have been identified in areas including Lancashire, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Surrey, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Staffordshire.

The disease, which originally appeared in the late 1980s, was first detected in the UK in 2012.

It affects the kidneys and has a 90 per cent mortality rate.

In total, the UK has now seen 274 confirmed cases of the condition.

Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester leads research into Alabama Rot.

Experts at the Linnaeus-owned animal hospital have now confirmed that a new case has been confirmed in York, as well as further sick dogs being recorded in Bridgend, South Wales and Ledbury, Herefordshire.

David Walker, American and European specialist in small animal internal medicine, leads the team at Anderson Moores and is the UK’s foremost authority on the disease.

He said: “Sadly, we find ourselves at the time of year when cases are most commonly identified.

"It is understandably a worrying time for dog owners with regard to CRGV; however, the disease remains rare.

“The disease seems to appear across many counties at this time of year.

"January and February are typically our highest case number months and, sadly, this year was no different.

“We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

“Treatment primarily revolves around intensive management of the acute kidney injury and is sadly only successful in around 10 per cent of cases.”

To find out more about CRGV, and how to spot the symptoms, visit www.andersonmoores.com/owner/CRGV.php.