GRATEFUL residents in Rufforth have gone out of their way to thank village shop proprietors Frank and Rosa Di Lorenzo for their service to the community during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Cllr Jane Wright, of the Rufforth with Knapton Parish Council, made the presentation of a specially made card to Frank and Rosa, who have kept their business, The Old School Shop and tea room, open during the last 12 months.

One of the organisers, a Rufforth resident said: “Frank and Rosa have kept the shop open six days a week throughout this difficult year, and arranged home deliveries for residents who were vulnerable or self-isolating.

“The deliveries were made either by other residents or by Frank at the end of his working day.

“Visitors to the shop are always greeted with a smile and a friendly word, and Frank and Rosa have worked so hard and thoroughly deserve our appreciation.

“We asked Cllr Jane Wright to present it on behalf of Rufforth village residents, and Frank and Rosa were delighted.”

Frank, 63, and Rosa, 62, have run the shop for almost 10 years and the presentation came totally out of the blue.

“We were very touched by the local villagers. They had a large caricature card made with everybody in the village signing it,” said Frank, who spent 40 years as a manager for Debenhams department stores, including York, Leeds, Harrogate, Aberdeen and Belfast, before taking early retirement and working for himself.

“We’ve been lucky enough to be open for the locals during the Covid period.

“The card had a drawing of the actual village shop and some of the local characters.”

Frank was born near Naples, in Italy, and met Rosa, a former Bootham School nurse, originally from Bedfordshire, after coming to England more than 50 years ago. They have lived in the village for more than 30 years.

“We try and make the personal contact with our customers, and know them by their first names," added Frank. “We also service other villages close to us, Askham Richard and Long Marston and Tockwith.”