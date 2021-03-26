Will Cllr Aspden resign - or hide behind excuses?

After the damning report into York Council’s handling of the former chief executive’s departure, how does council leader Cllr Keith Aspden intend to react? Resign and apologise or hide behind excuses framed by bureaucrats?

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

Why was meeting held before auditor’s report?

In York, the general monthly full council meetings are held on Tuesday evenings. Why was the March meeting held on Monday 22, the day before the independent auditor’s report on Mary Weastell’s leaving the council was published, meaning the report could not be debated at this meeting?

Cllr Keith Aspden blamed Ms Weastell for her part in his suspension. After his acquittal he became leader of the council. His non-declaration of a prejudicial interest when he chaired the secret meeting that decided on Ms Weastell’s pay-off means that Cllr Aspden must resign or be sacked.

Geoff Robb, Dunnington

This is just a personal witch-hunt by Labour

I am writing to address what is once again becoming a personalised witch hunt conducted by the Labour group.

The updated Audit Completion report, which will be discussed at a public meeting next week, shows how despite challenging financial circumstances and continued reduction in government funding, we have been able to deliver a programme of £7.9 million savings and protected key services.

Our prioritising of frontline services was reflected in a manifesto commitment to deliver savings in senior management roles. We have been able to achieve this with a corporate restructuring delivering £200k of savings a year.

We see no need to take lectures from the York Labour group, who during their period of control were infamous for lavishing taxpayers’ money on vanity projects and bodged bridge closures. It is time the Labour group developed some real policies, rather than sinking effort into headline-chasing.

While Labour-run Liverpool have been taken over by the government following the arrest of the Labour mayor, we make no apologies for saving money on back-office costs. Only York Labour could see a saving of £1m over five years as a bad deal for residents.

Nigel Ayre,

Executive Member Finance and Performance, City of York Council