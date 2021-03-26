The announcement of the closure of John Lewis in York - together with Betty’s Tearooms in Stonegate - is a bleak signal for York and a bitter blow for over 200 staff.
At Vangarde, John Lewis is one of the key, quality players that attracts footfall from far and wide. If a decent company of their stature cannot re-open, then what chance do the ordinary ones stand? The government must reopen the business sector to halt this decline as soon as is safe.
John Lewis has an outstanding employee philosophy and their presence at Vangarde is essential. The pandemic has had a cruel impact and the John Lewis directors must be in despair with a £500million yearly loss. But are they being hasty in making this judgement based on horrendous trading in the last twelve months? We are so nearly there for re-opening and surely, people will be desperate for retail therapy?
Personally, my hope for the future and a feeling of a new ‘normal’ will be sitting in Betty’s restaurant in St Helen’s Square enjoying the legendary exemplary service and ambience. Civilisation returns.
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe, York