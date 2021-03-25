ANGRY John Lewis customers have inundated The Press with pleas for the York store to stay open following news that the department store at Monks Cross is to close with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

Scores of people commented on The Press's social media sites and 55 readers sent in their strong views directly to The Press newsroom.

All spoke of their disappointment at the closure - many commenting that it was short-sighted given that people will want to go shopping again once we are through the pandemic.

And many urged John Lewis bosses to reconsider the decision.

Pauline Wilson said: "Think creatively John Lewis before any more damage is done. Invest and innovate - do not destroy an institution that matters to people just when they need some hope for the future."

READ MORE: "I'm emailing John Lewis to protest - John Lewis York's first customer speaks out"

Charles Oyston accused John Lewis of taking a "knee jerk reaction" rather than sitting down with the staff to "investigate ways to re-invigorate the business".

He added: "The store has been out on a limb due to lack of footfall because the development around it has been slow however consider this. The new football stadium, leisure complex, eateries, bowling alley, indoor golf etc will bring a huge, yes huge, increase in footfall to the retail park: footfall that the store has been desperately needing for the past seven years .

"People are also itching to get out to shops again after lockdown and they will have money to spend and without doubt; staycation will result in more visitors to the area. Your mission John Lewis is how to attract these visitors to your store. Support your staff, keep this store running. You owe it to them after such a horrendous year. They are more important than shareholders. They are your future."

One reader said: "Can they please please reconsider? Take over a store in York city centre? Not only is the store itself irreplaceable but it adds another blow to the devastation of the retail atmosphere in York."

Another said: "The council needs to think about the impact of the loss to their revenue stream and engage in decent negotiations to allow JL to stay."

Timm Hield accused the company of short-term thinking and said: "Closing York and Sheffield stores leaves only one John Lewis for the whole of Yorkshire! That's six million people. Not only that, but being the biggest county, means travel is greater for us. Whitby to Leeds isn't exactly a quick journey. Short-term thinking."

Jan Perry: "Every town has Next or M&S so why make a special visit to Monks Cross now? I fear its future and for all the staff who work there."

One reader posted: "Don’t close! I still have so much of my house to refurb with John Lewis stuff!"

Doreen Magson: "Absolutely gutted such a great store just what the city needs. Too many people shopping online resulting in many losing their jobs. SAVE OUR JOHN LEWIS we have few enough good department stores as it is."

You can read more of strong views below - and you can send in your own via the SEND NOW button.

John Lewis in York closure - will you miss it? "Tell us what you think about John Lewis closing in York. Will you miss it? Did you work there? What does it mean for the Vangarde shopping park and Community Stadium? Share your thoughts." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.