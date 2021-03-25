THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen for a second day running.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it now had 35 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
The figure compares with 32 yesterday and 30 earlier in the week, and comes after a steady decline in Covid patients numbers over the weeks from a peak of 242 on January 26.
The trust also said it now had six patients in intensive care, up by one on yesterday.
It said a total of 2,088 Covid patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence since the start of the pandemic last March, or were no longer being treated as Covid.