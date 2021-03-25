A PETITION has been launched in a bid to save the York store of John Lewis from closure.

The John Lewis Partnership yesterday announced that it did not intend to reopen eight of its stores, including its site at the Vangarde Shopping Park which opened in 2014.

The department store chain is hoping to rebalance its store estate after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out its profits. It recorded a £517m loss for 2020 and told staff they would not be receiving a bonus - the first time this has happened in 67 years.

The 209 Partners [staff] in York are being consulted about the proposals.

A John Lewis spokesman said: "Should we proceed, we will seek to find alternative roles in the Partnership for as many as possible."

Andy Simpson, who describes himself as an 'avid John Lewis York fan', set up the petition to save the store upon hearing the news on Wednesday.

He hoped to raise 500 signatures in support of it, and is almost at his target.

He wrote: "This petition urges John Lewis & Partners, the City of York Council, the Government and the landlord to swiftly work together & explore an alternative to permanent closure. And to the readers, we thank you for your support!"

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, told The Press yesterday that the council was seeking to speak with John Lewis directly.

"We are encouraging everyone concerned to explore all avenues to try to keep John Lewis in York if that can be achieved, and we are seeking to speak with them directly.

“We also recognise that this will directly affect families in the city we work with partners to support 209 John Lewis employees caught up in this situation.”

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, has a call scheduled with John Lewis today.

Andy also wrote on his petition: "On Wednesday 24th March the beautiful city of York received the sad news that its John Lewis Store would permanently close.

"This will undoubtedly be a huge loss to the city and we must save it!!

"When the store opened in 2014 we were enthralled with its homeliness and its wonderful product range. Today, it has offered many customers both a solace & a distinctive shopping experience; whether it be a mug of tea or coffee in their inviting Cafe, a good quality food mixer from their unbeatable baking range, or an innovative television from their tantalising technology department.

"But it’s not just the product range that has a lot to offer; it’s the incredible staff.

"The York store could not have a more friendly & attentive team if it tried & they too deserve to retain their positions.

"The pandemic has inflicted its wrath upon many businesses, & many of them have had to make painful decisions. We cannot deny that. But if us Brits are to adopt our true patriotism, we will fight for the things that matter. And John Lewis York MATTERS."

Support the petition at http://chng.it/zTDYMwW7