POLICE'S coroner's office is appealing to anyone who knew a 53-year-old man from Harrogate and can help locate his next of kin.
Sadly, Craig Fryer died at his home in Woodfield Road, Harrogate on March 15 but officers have been unable to trace his next of kin.
A spokesperson from the force said: "It is believed that Craig has two daughters, one believed to be live in Australia and one who lives in the south of England. However, it is unknown exactly where.
"If you are Craig’s daughter or have information that could help find them, please contact our Coroners office via email to coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Craig’s death."
