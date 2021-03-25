POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in road traffic collision on the A6055 Leeming Lane near Baldersby.
The incident happened at around 8.10pm on March 17 and involved a blue coloured Toyota Hilux being driven north towards Leeming Bar, the Toyota was in collision with a 24-year-old male pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and remains in James Cook Hospital in a stable condition.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or pedestrian on the A6055 prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, police are appealing for information about the pedestrian, his location in the road, direction of travel and anyone who may have seen him prior to the collision.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1639 Graham-Marlow of the road policing group at Thirsk. You can also email 001639@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210079877.
