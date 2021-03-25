SCAMPSTON Hall, near Malton, is getting ready to welcome visitors back to its gardens and parkland next week after a long winter closure.

The team has announced that it will reopen its gardens and parkland to the public from Wednesday March 31, for five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday.

As the weather warms and spring is right around the corner, the re-opening provides an opportunity for the residents of Ryedale and surrounding areas to enjoy some much-needed fresh air after a long lockdown winter.

The garden team, along with new head gardener Andy Karavics, have been busy rejuvenating the walled garden ahead of opening, undertaking large projects throughout winter such as those along the Plantsman’s Walk, which is 400 metres in length.

Andy said: “It’s been an interesting process this winter as our heavy pruning has revealed so much more of the box cloud plantings along the Plantman’s Walk.

“They are now a real feature - your eye catches them and it helps your eye flow through the border.

“These are also in need of a little shaping and reduction in size but this won’t be done until late spring.”

Visitors can expect social distancing and hygiene measures to be in place, including two- metre queuing points at key areas, sanitising stations, cashless payments only, and additional cleaning measures.

The plant nursery will also be open for visitors to enjoy choosing some plants for their own gardens.

The café will be available for a takeaway only service until April 14 when the outdoor café on the terrace is expected to reopen.

Scampston Hall is situated on the north side of the A64 Leeds/Scarborough road.