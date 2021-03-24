POLICE are appealing for information to help locate a 51-year-old wanted man that was last sighted in York.
Andrew Lockwood is wanted on suspicion of affray, dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance.
Lockwood was last sighted in York and is known to have connections to Malton, Rotherham and Huddersfield.
If you have any information which would help officers to locate Andrew Lockwood, please dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210081073.
