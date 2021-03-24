YORK'S Covid-19 weekly recorded case rate has dropped very slightly over the last 24 hours, the latest data confirms.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by just 0.5 to 30.4 cases per 100,000 population. This remains well below the UK national average rate, which is 56.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 13 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,147.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one to 44 cases per 100,000 population. A further 23 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council which take the total for the pandemic to 29,008.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by two to 79.4 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 39 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 5,605 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,312,908.