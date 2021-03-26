WORK on drawing up detailed plans to transform the public space around the Eye of York and Clifford's Tower is about to begin - and designers want to hear from YOU.

There will be three online workshops next week at which designers BDP, who drew up the my cstle gateway masterplan, will begin to flesh out their proposals for the eye of York.

One, at 7pm on Monday, will look at how the new public space where the castle car park is now might look and how it could be used.

A second, at 7pm on Tuesday, will consider how to best make use of the banks of the River Foss. And a third, at 7pm on Wednesday, will focus on the needs for trees and green areas.

Phil Bixby, the local architect who led the original My Castle Gateway consultation with academic Helen Graham, said it was important to get as many people joining in the workshops as possible, so as to take on board different views.

The public space around the Eye of York is one of three elements of the My Castle Gateway proposals. There are also proposals for a residential development and pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Foss at Castle Mills, and for a new multi-storey car park on St George’s Field.

Both those other elements have been giving planning approval, though work on the new car park has been delayed so the council can assess the need for parking post-Covid, a council spokesperson said.

Urging York people to join in next week's online workshops Cllr Nigel Ayre, the council's executive member for finance, said: "These events will (open) up the design process to allow residents to shape a world-class, family-friendly space which everyone can enjoy.”

Sign up for the workshops at mycastlegateway.org/events