BUILDINGS and landmarks across York and North Yorkshire were lit up in blue and yellow - the colours of St Leonard’s Hospice in York - to mark the first lockdown anniversary.

Amongst the most striking images from Tuesday evening’s ‘One Year On’ events was an aerial photograph of York’s ‘tent of hope’ - the mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar - taken from a drone.

Other illuminated locations in the city included the roof of York Hospital, the Mansion House, the council’s West Offices HQ, the city walls, the grounds of the hospice and Heslington Hall at the University of York.

University vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said: “By working together with our partners across the city over the past 12 months we have achieved a great deal in what has been a most difficult time.

“This was a day to reflect on all of this, and to remember those who have lost their lives.”

Further away from York, Drax Power Station and Selby Abbey were also lit up in blue and yellow.

Hospice chief executive Emma Johnson said its ‘One Year On’ campaign had given the local community the chance to remember their key lockdown moments.

“We also felt it was important to give people the chance to pause and reflect on loved ones and friends who have died,” she said.

“Our team of bereavement support volunteers continue to provide support and advice. If you are grieving it can be a lonely experience and the current Covid-19 restrictions can make this worse, as you don’t have the same support and connections.

“We offer bereavement support to any adult in the York community – you don’t have to have had a relative cared for by us. I would urge anyone who is struggling with their grief to get in touch with our highly experienced team.”