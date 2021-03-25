TWO adjacent retail premises in York’s premier shopping street are going under the hammer today.

The Grade II listed buildings at numbers 32 and 34, Coney Street, situated between The Entertainer toy shop and Card Factory, will be sold at a live streamed online auction held by Acuitus.

The auctioneers say both buildings present opportunities for conversion of the upper storeys to residential use, subject to planning consent.

Number 34, a former shop which has lain empty for some time, has a guide price of £400,000, while the guide price for number 32, a former perfume shop, is £450,000-£475,000.

Acuitus says both buildings comprise retail accommodation on the ground floor, and ancillary accommodation on the basement, first, second and third floors and a fourth floor.

The properties are amongst about a dozen shops in Coney Street which have been lying empty in recent times.

Andrew Hedley, of York firm Blacks Property Consultants, said an opportunity to actually buy any property in the city centre - which were usually just available to rent - was very good news for a retailer, a smaller buy to let investor or someone looking to convert extensive upper storeys which a ground floor retailer might not need these days.

“The auction gives everyone a chance to buy, not just big funds,” he said. “Lockdowns have certainly not deterred buyers, who often cannot understand why so few opportunities to buy, often less than a handful each year, arise.

“The timing suggests that perhaps, like ourselves, auctioneers knowing York see it as a good time and now with residential in the city centre being an exciting option identified in recent times.”