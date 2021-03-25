TWO drivers have been banned from the roads for three years each at York Magistrates Court. because they drove after taking drugs.
Robert Grafton-Holt, was sentenced for a series of offences involving two different drugs in two different urban areas.
The 37-year-old of Almond Street Avenue, Carlton near Selby, denied cannabis driving and cocaine driving on Crichton Avenue, Clifton on June 22 last year but was convicted at a trial.
He admitted cannabis and cocaine driving on Carr Street, Selby, on September 1, 2020.
In addition to his three-year ban, he was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 300 hours’ unpaid work.
He must pay £705 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.
Jack James Thackwray, 22, of Fenham Road, Lynemouth in Northumberland, admitted cocaine driving on Scarthingwell Lane, Saxton near Tadcaster on August 29 .
In addition to being banned from driving for three years, he was fined £230 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
