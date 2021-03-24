York Hospital’s Covid vaccination hub has reopened to start giving more than 16,500 hospital staff and other health and social care workers their second dose of vaccine.
The hub, based in a former physiotherapy gym at the hospital, temporarily shut up shop in early February after completing a programme to give a first round of jabs to health and care staff.
But it is now 12 weeks since the first staff were vaccinated there - and so the hub has re-opened to start giving second doses, the hopsital confirmed.
The hub aims to vaccinate hospital staff, plus workers from other health trusts, hospices and social care organisations.
"We will be doing about 17,000 people," a hospital spokesperson said.