THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen slightly after declining fairly steadily for weeks.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 32 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide, which is up from 30 earlier this week, with five in intensive care.
It added that 2,083 Covid patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence since the start of the pandemic a year ago, or were or no longer being treated as Covid-19.