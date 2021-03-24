CITY of York Council bosses are seeking talks with John Lewis in a bid to keep the department chain giant in York.

As reported, The John Lewis Partnership has today confirmed that it will not be reopening its Vangarde Shopping Park site after the national lockdown ends.

More than 200 staff members are being consulted about possible redundancies and their options which could include alternative roles within the Partnership which includes Waitrose.

John Lewis York opened in April 2014 and is one of eight proposed closures in bid to rebalance its store estate to reflect how customers want to shop.

Councillor Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, told The Press: “As we know, John Lewis in the light of significant losses last year has reviewed their estate and has said they will not be reopening at the Vangarde Centre.

"In light of the pandemic, and the significant impact this has had on the national retail sector, it’s disappointing that this is another high street brand moving more online.

“We are encouraging everyone concerned to explore all avenues to try to keep John Lewis in York if that can be achieved, and we are seeking to speak with them directly.

“We also recognise that this will directly affect families in the city we work with partners to support 209 John Lewis employees caught up in this situation.”

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, has also called for 'serious discussions' about York retail and how to rebuild the city's economy.