FIVE days have now passed since the last Covid death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 583. The last death was recorded in the trust on March 19.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 17 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 69 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,980.
Patients were aged between 37 and 97 years old. All except two, aged 55 and 84 years, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 30 to March 23.
Their families have been informed.
